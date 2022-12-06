Kansas City man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office announced Tuesday.

Brenton Ross, 32, was indicted on the alleged incidents that happened in southwest Missouri on Oct. 15.

According to court documents, a sheriff's deputy in Barton County tried to stop Ross for leaving the scene of a crash.

Ross fled the scene in a white 2021 Dodge Challenger with California license plates and a chase ensued.

During the chase, Ross allegedly exceeded speeds of 130 MPH, before stopping his car on Interstate 49 in Vernon County.

Ross then allegedly shot at the deputy multiple times with a rifle, striking the deputy's vehicle and then fled the scene on foot.

While in Vernon County, Ross stole a Chevrolet Suburban and once again led police on a chase that exceeded speeds of 100 MPH in a construction zone.

Ross drove off-road to avoid the construction zone and was able to avoid being captured.

Later that day, Ross allegedly stole a truck and led officers on a third high-speed chase. He also allegedly rammed the truck into law enforcement vehicles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's air unit assisted in the chase this time and authorities later caught him.

Ross was charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, one count of discharging a firearm during a drug-trafficking offense and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

—