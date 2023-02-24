Kansas City man admits to role in string of 10 violent robberies, sentenced to 45 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison after admitting to his role in 10 violent robberies across Kansas City in 2018.

Jon Lee Nichols, 30, was involved in a conspiracy to rob 10 businesses at gunpoint between June 1 and July 18, 2018.

He admitted to being directly involved in the robbery of a Boost Mobile store, Arrowhead Inn hotel and Wood Springs Suites hotel.

Investigators also proved that he was involved in the robbery of an Inner-City Oil convenience store on July 18, 2018, that left an employee dead.

In that incident, surveillance video captured Nichols in a struggle over a gun with the employee.

The employee later fell to the ground and Nichols began to stomp and kick the employee, before Nichols' accomplice shot them.

Investigators also used Nichol's finger prints to place him at the scene.

He pleaded guilty one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of robbery and three counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

