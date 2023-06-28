Kansas City man arrested, charged for alleged participation in Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly participating in Jan. 6, 2020, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Kyle Kumer, 43, is believed to have violated civil disorder, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted buildings or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Security footage captured Kumer working “over the course of 25 minutes” with other rioters to repeatedly push against “police who were defending an entrance to the U.S. Capitol,” per court documents.

U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia Kyle Kumer

While on the west front of the Capitol, footage captured Kumer next to a woman, believed to be his mother, around 2:30 p.m.

Nearly 20 minutes later, he was then spotted near a tunnel entrance raising his fist into the air while chanting, “Our house! Whose house?! Our House!” according to court documents.

He then was seen walking up the stairs toward the tunnel entrance crying out to the crowd, “Doors are open. Who has body armor?!”

U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Columbia Kyle Kumer`

Just before 3 p.m., footage showed Kumer entering the tunnel while using his phone to document the moment.

At 3:04 p.m., Kumer participated in a “concerted effort” to push against the police line, even encouraging others by yelling, “Le’s Go! C’Mon! Let’s Go!” per court documents.

On and off, the group continued to push against police until around 3:20 p.m. At that time, Kumer and his mother exited the tunnel, according to footage of the riot.

Kumer was identified as a Kansas City resident by a tipster who claimed to be a relative of Kumer, according to authorities.

The tipster said they heard Kumer planned to attend the rally with his mother and later saw photos and videos the pair posted at the riot.

A second tipster confirmed to the FBI they had plans with Kumer on Jan. 6. However, Kumer did not show.

Kumer was interviewed by law enforcement at his Kansas City, Missouri, residence in November 2021. He admitted to being present at the Capitol and showed authorities photos and videos of the event.

He claimed he pushed against police to “protect his elderly mother from injury” as he brought her to the tunnel to “fully experience the moment.”

Kumer made his initial court appearance Wednesday in the Western District of Missouri.

