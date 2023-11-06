Kansas City man charged after ‘accidentally' shooting victim over slice of pizza in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in an Aug. 13 fatal shooting he claimed was “an accident.”

Anthony Adams is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Inside a residence, Adams was hanging out in a chair just outside the kitchen as the victim was sitting on the couch with a slice of pizza, according to a witness account via court documents.

When the witness went to walk between the two and exit the home, he heard a loud bang.

Once outside, the witness said Adams asked him to call 911 as he did not have his phone, per court documents.

The witness told police the incident was ridiculous because the altercation was the result of the victim “going to the ‘ice box’ and having a slice of pizza.”

When detectives first contacted Adams on Aug. 13, he stated the incident was an accident. Recordings of the 911 call made from the scene also included Adams telling the operator he shot the victim.

When officers arrived at the scene and took Adams into custody, he reportedly made “several spontaneous utterances,” including alleging the victim was drunk and he had told him to calm down, according to court documents.

Crime lab results in September confirmed Adams touched the trigger of a semi-automatic weapon that was found on the coffee table next to the victim. Court documents also report DNA testing concluded the victim and witness “were excluded as potential contributors."

—

