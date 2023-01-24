Watch Now
Kansas City man charged after police find meth, gun on him during ATV crash

Posted at 5:11 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 18:11:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after finding methamphetamine and guns on him when he crashed his ATV in Independence.

Melvin L. Carter, 48, was injured when his ATV flipped over while he was making a turn in Independence on Oct. 14, 2022.

On that night, Independence officers responded to the area of S. Overton Avenue after Carter was ejected from his ATV.

Before police arrived, the city's fire department notified them that Carter was allegedly armed when they arrived at the scene.

When officers arrived, they retrieved a a Keltec 9mm pistol and also found a 105 grams of meth in Carter's jacket.

Carter is charged with one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

