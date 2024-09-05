Kansas City man charged for sexual misconduct with children he lured inside with pet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces criminal charges for luring children inside with candy and pet animals in order to touch them inappropriately, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday.

Wesley McGlothlen faces charges of attempted child kidnapping, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, and assault in the 4th Degree.

According to court records, on Aug. 9, 2024, Kansas City police officers responded to a report that a 5-year-old child had been lured inside the defendant's residence after he said he had a dog inside.

On Sept. 3, 2024, officers contacted another victim who said McGlothlen asked her if she wanted chocolate. He pulled her inside and attempted to close the door. The victim was able to scream and run away.

In interviews with McGlothlen, detectives reported he acknowledged he was "doing stuff" with children for the last six months.

McGlothlen has lived in the Columbus Park area for some time.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying any additional victims.

If you have any information call the KCPD Juvenile Section at (816) 234-5150.

McGlothlen is in custody, and is being held without bond.

