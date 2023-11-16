Kansas City man charged in connection to death of Grandview student Amauri Hughes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection to the homicide of a Grandview teen, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Officed announced.

Tyheem V. Anderson, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping, all felonies, in connection to the death of Amauri Hughes.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, Grandview police went to 6100 block of east 127th Street and found Hughes dead.

According to court documents, on Nov. 11, the day before Hughes was found dead, police responded to a home in Kansas City, Missouri, on reports of a disturbance.

A witness and associate of Hughes told police she had been sneaking out of the house to see Anderson.

The witness said that earlier in the day, a second witness told them she had been on FaceTime with Hughes and saw her sitting on a couch with her hands in the air, according to court documents.

The second witness said it looked as if Hughes was in a surrendering position and heard a male voice say, "What? You scared of me?"

They reported hearing the sounds of a struggle and the call dropped.

One witness checked Hughes' location and found she was at a KCMO home.

They called police and went to the home.

KCMO police responded and knocked on the door, but no one answered.

The witness began messaging Hughes' Instagram account and received a response from the account.

Hughes said she was at work, but officers contacted her employer, who told officers she had called and said she would not be at work.

Police later took a missing persons report.

On the day Hughes was found dead, the first witness said she received a call saying Hughes could be found at a home in Raytown.

Four minutes later, the witness received a call from the same phone number and it was Hughes on the other end of the line. The witness said Hughes sounded "lethargic and under the influence," and drove the residence.

The residence was vacant.

The witness told detectives later that day she allegedly received another call from Anderson's mom. His mother told her Hughes was at another home, according to court documents.

The witness drove to the home where Anderson's mom allegedly said she was, but did not locate Hughes.

She later returned to her own home and learned police found Hughes dead.

Police observed Hughes appeared to have suffered stabbing and gunshot wounds, among others.

Detectives searched a home in KCMO where tactical officers observed blood in several locations, a knife on a couch and spent shell casings in a bedroom, according to court documents.

No one was found inside the home but detectives also found mail belonging to Anderson.

A third witness told detectives Anderson had texted them asking for help, and told them Hughes was dead.

Anderson was later taken into custody and during an interview, said he'd been dating Hughes for three years.

He told detectives he'd been in an argument with Hughes on the day she was found dead about something he'd found on her phone. He allegedly admitted to breaking her phone.

He also said that due to the argument and the missing persons report being filed for Hughes, he called her an Uber. He said that was the last time he saw her.

