Kansas City man charged in connection to March fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a March 25, 2022, fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges against Gerald R. Robinson II, 23, Friday in a news release from her office.

On March 25, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Quincy Avenue where they found 33-year-old Anthony Villarreal suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

"Surveillance video showed (the) victim walking in the area of 24th and Denver when a maroon vehicle is shown on video chasing him until the suspect leaves the vehicle and chases victim, shooting him several times," the release said.

KCPD later identified the maroon vehicle in the surveillance footage as belonging to Robinson, and during a search of the vehicle, officers found clothes matching the clothing the shooter was wearing.

Prosecutors have requested that Robinson be held with no bond.

