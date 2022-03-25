KCPD: 1 person seriously injured from Friday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at east 24th Street and Quincy Avenue.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
