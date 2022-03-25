KCPD: 1 person seriously injured from Friday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at east 24th Street and Quincy Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .