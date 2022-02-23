Kansas City man charged in failed Independence robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in a failed attempt to rob an Independence restaurant.

Bryan C. Byers, 23, had been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents state the attempted robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Lucky Buffet.

Armed with a Glock handgun, Byers was said to have approached two employees near the sushi station.

He then allegedly pointed the gun at them and “told them they had five seconds to give him the cash from the cash register or he would kill them,” according to a news release.

An employee opened the drawer and Byers began to take money from the register, according to court documents.

But both employees “attacked Byers and took the gun from him,” restraining him until police arrived, according to the DOJ.

In the scuffle, officers counted $837 scattered on the floor.

At the time of the robbery, Byers was on probation for allegedly committing armed robbery and stealing a motor vehicle, both felony offenses.

This incident was investigated by the Independence Police Department as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black is prosecuting this case.

