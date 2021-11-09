Kansas City man charged in fatal July 2020 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — David W. Everson, 19, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the July 20, 2020, fatal shooting of Diamon Eichelburger, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Court documents note Eichelburger was walking her 1-year-old child in a stroller to a convenience store near 27th and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Van Brunt on the report of a shooting and found her in the parking lot.

Eichelburger was shot multiple times, and shell casings were located in the area, according to court documents.

Using social media and information from license plates that had been read near the scene, detectives identified the subject.

While investigating, cell phone data was discovered where the suspect sent messages “related to the homicide, including ‘I hit her 5 times dead in her face 5.’”

Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $250,000.

