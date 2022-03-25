Kansas City man charged in February shooting that left victim on life support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in a shooting on Feb. 22, 2022, that left the victim, Davonte Robinson, on life support.

Terrance J. Robinson, 19, was charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, on Feb. 22, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the area near east 101st Street and Fremont Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Davonte Robinson suffering from gun shot wounds at the scene. He was critically injured and transported to Research Medical Center.

Court documents show that witnesses interviewed by detectives said a group of teens were in the area to fight another teen at the residence.

During the incident, Ring doorbell captured a male, later identified as Terrance Robinson near the scene.

A witness told investigators she saw Terrance Robinson pointing a long gun at the home before she was pulled from the window.

The witness said she later heard gunshots before she saw her brother Devonate Robinson, on the ground shielding other children.

On March 2, police later tracked down Terrance Robinson in a tan Subaru Outback which was also at the scene the day of the shooting.

During jail calls, authorities monitored Terrance Robinson's who often spoke about a rifle that he owned.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a rifle under a bed which matched shell casings recovered at the scene.

Davonte Robinson, is still in life support Research Medical Center.

However, staff have notified police that he cannot survive his injuries. Under Missouri statutes, he's considered dead.

