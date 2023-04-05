Kansas City man charged in homicide at Days Inn & Suites hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Wednesday for the fatal shooting Tuesday morning at the Days Inn & Suites hotel in south Kansas City.

Makail L. Rogers, 28, faces felony charges of murder in the second degree and armed criminal action, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at the hotel before 5 a.m. Tuesday, which was upgraded to shots fired, and later a shooting.

Police located a male victim on the scene, injured by multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died on the scene.

Rogers is accused of running south from the scene, armed with a handgun, and exchanging fire with police at east 87th Street beneath the Interstate 435 bridge overpass.

The suspect, nor any officers, were injured by the exchanged gunfire.

Rogers was taken allegedly into custody and had .40 caliber gun and spent shell casings under him.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says surveillance video showed Rogers attempting to enter a window of the hotel, where the victim was located.

A witness claimed to see Rogers struggling with the victim inside the hotel while the door was open, and heard the sound of gunshots shortly after.

A separate investigation is being held for the exchange of gunfire between Rogers and KCPD officers.

Prosecutors have requested to hold Rogers on a $250,000 bond.

