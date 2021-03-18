Kansas City man charged in the death of 4-month-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the death of a 4-month-old child , the Jackson County Prosecutors Office announced Thursday.

Matthew Beck, 40, is charged with second degree murder. The infant's grandmother, Carly George, 39, faces a one felony charge of hindering prosecution of a felony.

According to the prosecutors office, the child suffered multiple skull fractures and other trauma-related injuries.

On March 9, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the 5400 block of Harrison Street on reports of an infant not breathing.

Beck told police the child had been sick but was breathing at 3 a.m. that morning. Around 6 a.m. the child began to not breathe.

Officers noticed the infant sustained injuries not consistent with a natural death. Later at the hospital, it was determined the child had suffered life-threatening physical trauma, including a forehead contusion, multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed and chest trauma

"The death of this child is an awful tragedy and horrible crime," Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a release. "The heart wrenching nature may lead us to feel despair. I hope any despair prompts us to report and protect kids from abuse."

Prosecutors requested a cash bond of $500,000 for Beck and $100,000 for George.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated Carly George was the infant's mother. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office later revised its documents saying Carly George is the infant's grandmother. It also said the incident happened on March 11. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office later revised its documents with the correct date of March 9.

