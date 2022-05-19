Kansas City man charged in Tuesday fatal shooting near 33rd and Linwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 17 at a BP gas station at 33rd Street and Linwood Boulevard .

Jerpree Williams is facing charges of second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers responded to the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue to sounds of gunshots.

They found Andreone T. Hall, who had been shot multiple times, dead in the parking lot of the gas station.

"Surveillance video showed [Williams] pull a gun and fire at the victim, who began to run away," the release said. "The Medical Examiner determined the victim died as a result of the multiple gunshots."

Williams initially told police that he didn't shoot at Hall, but then he said that it was self-defense.

