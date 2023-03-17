Kansas City man charged in Wednesday shooting death of victim Abdullahi Yussuf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing murder charges connected to the March 15, 2023 shooting death of Abdullahi Yussuf.

Ibrahim Abdikarim Sharif Ahmed, 38, has been charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a shooting call near Independence Avenue and Olive Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Yussuf, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Yussuf was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to court documents, witnesses say they saw a Dodge Challenger or Charger drive down Independence Avenue when the driver shoved Yussuf out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

Police later matched the Dodge's license plate to Ahmed.

Police eventually found another witness who said she was in the Dodge and heard shots from inside the car and observed Yussuf with blood on his face.

The witness also alleged Ahmad told the witness to get Yussuf out of the Dodge.

Prosecutors have set Ahmed's bail at $150,000.

