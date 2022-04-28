Kansas City man charged with assault, leaving an accident in woman's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in relation to a woman's death after Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers found her injured after what appeared to be a traffic accident.

Richard Douglass, 69, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident in relation to alleged events that left Lanita Hart, 47, dead, according to a release from KCPD.

Douglass was initially charged when Hart was hurt and in the hospital. She later died from her injuries. It is unclear if Douglass will face new charges now that Hart has died, KCPD said.

On April 22, KCPD officers were called to the scene of a traffic accident near 4047 Troost Avenue. Officers located Hart, who was injured.

"Preliminary investigation later determined the female appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that later left the scene," KCPD said. "The vehicle striking the female appeared to have been the result of an aggravated assault with the vehicle rather than an accident/crash."

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .