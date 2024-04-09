Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting KCPD officer during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.

Dwayne A. Barnes is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers observed a white GMC Sierra with a 2018 registration sticker. After running the license plate through the system, no record came back. Thus, a traffic stop was initiated on the violation.

Officers pulled Barnes over near 46th and Benton. Soon after, police determined he was operating the vehicle under the influence.

While attempting to arrest Barnes, he tensed up, pulled away and was taken to the ground, per the probable cause statement of the incident.

Additional officers then responded to the scene to assist, and Barnes was placed in handcuffs.

As Barnes was stood up onto his feet, he allegedly grabbed a silver handgun from under his shirt near his right hip and fired one round toward an officer, who fell to the ground. He then turned toward another officer and fired one shot before he was taken down, according to the probable cause.

The first officer Barnes shot at was struck in the right arm near the elbow. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

When recalling the incident, the officer told investigators he and his partner arrived to the scene as Barnes was pinned to the ground.

After assisting with the handcuffs, the officer said he saw Barnes draw the weapon. When he attempted to draw his own weapon, the officer was unable to due to his injuries, per the probable cause.

The second officer whom a shot was fired toward said he and his partner arrived and were checking to see if their assistance was needed as Barnes was being stood up.

He said after hearing the first shot and attempting to discern where it originated, he heard a second bang and noticed “Barnes’ hands off to his right hip holding a weapon,” according to the document.

Following the incident, Barnes was transported to a hospital because it appeared he was under the influence of Phencyclidine (PCP) before he was booked into a KCPD detention facility on a 24-hour investigative hold. He was later charged.

Barnes is being held on a $200,000 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.