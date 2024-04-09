KCPD officer shot and injured during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri police officer is in the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop.

Police tell us the officer was conducting a traffic stop near 46th Terrace and South Benton on potential impairment on the part of the driver.

Additional officers responded to the scene to assist.

Police say the officers were in the process of placing the man into custody when the subject was able to access a firearm and discharge it, striking one of the officers.

Additional officers were able to get the man into custody and gain control of the firearm.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man was not injured in the interaction and no officers fired their weapons.

The man remains in custody.

Detectives are investigating what happened.

This story will be updated with more information as we learn it.