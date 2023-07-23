Kansas City man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman while her 7-year-old son hid in closet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man angry at a woman is charged with her murder after walking into the kitchen of the house they shared, shooting her three times while her son ran to hide in a closet.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Mantonia Duncan, 37, with second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the July 17 death of Jami Duncan.

The child told a specialist during a forensic interview the next day he and his mother were in the kitchen about 11 p.m. that night when Mantonia Duncan came to the house.

His mother let Duncan in the house and the child said he saw the gun in Duncan's hand, according to a court document.

He head Duncan tell his mother to "lineup" before shooting her three times, the court document states.

A woman received a phone call just before 11 p.m. on July 17 telling her she needed to go to the house in the 3400 block of east 54th Street in KCMO where Davis and the woman, Jami Duncan, lived, according to a court document.

The woman found Duncan, 39, on the floor.

Duncan suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body.

Mantonia Duncan surrendered to police at another houseless than an hour after the murder.

—

