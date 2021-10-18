Kansas City man charged with trafficking multiple women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was charged Thursday in Platte County with trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The Platte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in a release that the case came after a multi-agency human trafficking sting called "Operation United Front." The operation was spearheaded by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and The Department of Homeland Security in Platte County.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd alleges that Sean Green, 29, "advertised and directed" two female victims "to engage in sex acts for his own financial gain."

Green used the alias "Huss" when setting the women up on what he called "dates." The women would receive a text with a location to go on the "dates," and they had no knowledge of the commercial sex deal negotiated between Green and the person they were meeting.

"One woman explained that she would receive text messages from the defendant directing her to a location, with no knowledge of the details of the commercial sex deal negotiated by the defendant," the release said. "She further stated that the defendant would threaten to kill her if she did not return with the money she received for engaging in the sex acts, and that the defendant had been physically violent with her on prior occasions."

The two victims were recovered by state and federal investigators during an undercover operation at the Argosy Casino and Hotel, according to the probable cause statement.

The MSHP investigation also found that Green allegedly paid a known sex trafficking website to advertise five different women, including the two victims.

Also, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received an anonymous tip in September that Green was distributing illegal narcotics, possessing illegal firearms and may be a "pimp," according to the probably cause statement.

“Human and sex trafficking are a scourge on our society, a dark underworld that operates in the shadows across Missouri and the country," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. "This case underscores the importance of operations like Operation United Front in rooting out human trafficking. I want to thank our partners at the Missouri State Highway Patrol for continuing to investigate this case, and the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney for filing charges against this individual and working to bring justice in this case.”

Green could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is being held at the Platte County Detention Facility with a $50,00 cash-only bond.

