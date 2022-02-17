Kansas City man convicted for deadly teen shooting in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was convicted Wednesday for shooting and killing Deontae Campbell in 2019 .

Tracy D. French was previously charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

On Wednesday, a Jackson County jury convicted French of unlawful use of a weapon, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

In 2019, Campbell, who was 17 at the time, was leaving a landing mall near The Paseo and east 63rd Street with another passenger.

As they were doing so, French began shooting at the car Campbell was driving.

Campbell was hit and lost control of the car, causing him to strike a building.

Investigators revealed surveillance video which showed French getting out of a car and raising his hand as if he was pointing a gun.

French's DNA was found on a cellphone recovered at the scene. French will be sentenced at a future hearing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .