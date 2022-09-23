Watch Now
Kansas City man convicted for shooting, killing woman with 3 children inside home

KCPD is investigating a homicide on the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 16:02:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted Friday for shooting and killing a woman inside a home while her three children were inside.

Dmarius M. Bozeman, 34, was convicted on eight charges related to the incident that left Khasheme Strother dead. A second adult, Raymond Hill, also died in the incident.

On Feb. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace on reports of a shooting.

Police found Bozeman injured and two other adults dead.

Bozeman said he shot and killed Hill in self-defense and that he also shot Strother after he was jumped.

The conviction was related to Strother's death. Bozeman will be sentenced at a later date.

