Kansas City man convicted in April 2020 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was convicted by a Jackson County jury Friday in an April 2020 fatal shooting.

Caylon D. Dudley, 26, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Court records document that Kansas City police responded to the 9400 block of East 39th St. on a reported shooting.

Witnesses then told officers a fight broke out between two males resulting in the shooting, according to a news release.

Upon further investigation, police recovered a video that identified the defendant.

According to court records, the suspect said he pulled a weapon once the victim started hitting his brother.

In the disturbance, Dudley allegedly fired and struck Damen Taylor.

