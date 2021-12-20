Kansas City man convicted of 15 illegal gun sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been convicted of illegally selling 15 guns, including some that have been linked to shootings.

Federal prosecutors said 27-year-old Mickael Oliver will face at least seven years in prison when he is sentenced.

Prosecutors said four of the guns Oliver or his associates sold were stolen, and at least one of the guns was sold to a convicted felon. Three other Kansas City-area residents were charged in connection to the case, and two of them have already been sentenced to prison.

Oliver was charged after he illegally sold guns to a confidential informant who had been working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Some of the guns Oliver sold have been connected to shootings in the Kansas City area although he hasn't been charged in those shootings.

