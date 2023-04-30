Kansas City man convicted of 1st-degree murder in 2017 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Frazier, of Kansas City, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his ex-wife, Tamara Randolf, in 2017.

Frazier was also found guilty of armed criminal action for the shooting that occurred Aug. 2, 2017.

Randolf went to a residence in the 3700 block of Woodland Avenue to retrieve her two children from Frazier when she was shot outside his house, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

According to court records, Randolf and Frazier filed for divorce two years prior to the shooting and agreed to share custody of their two sons.

Frazier made the 911 call following the shooting. He told police he shot Randolf because she had pulled a gun on him.

Video surveillance proved otherwise. Randolf was seen on video arriving at the residence and knocking on the door when Frazier arrived in his truck and appeared to be holding a gun.

Frazier is set to be sentenced June 30.