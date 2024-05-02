Kansas City man convicted of fatal 2022 shooting in Blue Hills Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was convicted Wednesday by a Jackson County jury in a fatal shooting that took place in August 2022 in Blue Hills Park.

The jury found Timothy Green, 61, guilty of one count second-degree murder, one count unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a reported shooting near 53rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

After arriving to the scene at Blue Hills Park, officers located the victim, identified as 57-year-old Leslie Taylor, deceased.

Witnesses told police they saw Green fire his weapon at Taylor. One witness told investigators that the two men were in an argument, per court records.

Green told officers that Taylor had been following and harassing him for weeks.

Court documents revealed that police heard from one witness that Taylor was not known to carry a weapon.

Green's sentencing date is set for June 28.

