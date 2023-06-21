Kansas City man indicted by grand jury in murder-for-hire plot to kill family member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man already indicted on federal weapons violations now faces additional charges for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a family member in exchange for cash and marijuana.

A federal grand jury Tuesday indicted Thomas D. Clegg, 44, with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and being a felon in possession of firearms. The felon in possession charge was originally filed against Clegg in Oct. 2022.

In court documents released Tuesday, Clegg allegedly worked with others through cellular telephones and automobiles - both facilities of interstate commerce - with the intent to murder family member identified through the initials J.C.

Clegg and co-conspirators were allegedly offered cash and marijuana in exchange for the murder.

The alleged conspiracy ran between Aug. 19, 2021 and June 13, 2022.

The existing felon in possession charge stemmed from a time period between May 25, 2022 and June 13, 2022 in which Clegg allegedly possessed a Glock pistol and a Springfield Armory pistol.

The conspiracy to commit murder for hire charge comes with a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

