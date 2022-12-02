Kansas City man pleads guilty, sentenced in shooting death of LeGend Taliferro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing LeGend Taliferro, who was 4 years-old when he died in June 2020 .

Ryson Ellis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon on Friday.

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens said three people spoke to the judge during Friday's sentencing. Both of LeGend's parents and Legend's grandmother.

To the judge, Legend's father gave a brief statement, in which he said he was not ready to forgive Ellis.

LeGend was sleeping when Ellis opened fire into the Citadel Apartments in the 1600 block of Bushman Road on June 29, 2020.

Ellis was later charged in LeGend's death after being arrested in Oklahoma.

Friday, Ellis was was sentenced to 20 years for the second-degree murder charge, three years from the armed criminal action and 22 years for the unlawful use of a weapon charge.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Ellis will serve 22 years in prison.

—