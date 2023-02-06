Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas City man sentenced for role in 2017 kidnapping, deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

Jail bars
Copyright 2020 by Getty Images
Getty Images
File photo
Jail bars
Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 17:47:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a deadly kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2017.

Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The incident left Cristian Escutia dead.

Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez, 28, and Juan D. Osorio, 29, were also charged for their role in Escutia's death.

An investigation determined Bravo-Lopez and Osorio arranged a $300 marijuana deal with Escutia.

Bravo-Lopez and Osorio setup the drug deal as part of their plan to kidnap and rob Escutia.

Investigators determined Sosa-Perea drove the pair to Escutia's home in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 3, 2017.

A home in the area captured surveillance video which showed a confrontation between Escutia and the two men.

The video showed Bravo-Lopez and Osorio force Escutia into the car at gunpoint.

Sosa-Perea drove the other men across state lines to the 200 block of Donavan Road in KCK.

Escutia was later forced after the car, shot three times and left to die on the side of a road.

Bravo-Lopez and Osorio will be sentenced at a different date, but face life in prison.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.