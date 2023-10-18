Kansas City man sentenced for role in string of robberies, 1 that left store clerk dead in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced for committing several robberies, including one that turned deadly, across Kansas City in 2018, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri announced Wednesday.

Louis Candler, 27, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting a robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Candler admitted that he, along with his co-defendant Joe Lee Nichols, robbed two hotels and an Inner City Oil convenience store from June 1 to July 18, 2018.

On July 16, 2018, Candler and Nichols walked into the convenience store located at 5901 Swope Parkway and pointed a gun at the employee.

During investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Nichols in a struggle with the employee over the gun.

Nichols was captured firing his gun multiple times before the employee retrieved a gun of his own and began firing at Nichols.

Nichols later began stomping and kicking the head and body of the employee while they were on the ground.

The employee lost their firearm and Candler picked it up and shot at the employee.

The paired failed to access the cash register and left the store. They were later charged for their role in the robberies on July 19, 2018.

Candler was sentenced to 30 years without parole; Nichols had already been sentenced to 45 years in prison in February.

