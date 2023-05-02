Kansas City man sentenced for stabbing woman at Walmart in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison last week for stabbing a woman at a Walmart in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018, and later telling police he intended to kill her.

The stabbing unfolded on Dec. 21, 2018, at around 1:45 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located at 11601 E. U.S. 40 Highway.

An off-duty officer was at the store and was called to the automotive center on reports of a stabbing.

He located the victim there with a stabbing wound and a knife still inside her neck.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, 27-year-old Brian Lenoble Jr., had left the store and was in the parking lot.

Lenoble was later located in the parking lot by the officer.

While being taken into custody, Lenoble said. "I tried to kill her and slit her throat and would do it again. I wished I killed the b****, f*** her."

An investigation revealed Lenoble went behind the counter at the automotive center and stabbed the victim.

He then ran into the shop, through the bays where the auto technicians worked, and exited.

Lenoble was later charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

He was sentenced to 15 years for the assault charge and three years for the second charge.

