Kansas City man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.

Larry D. Bradley, 54, was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and receiving a firearm while under indictment for a felony.

Bradley shot and killed Thomas Willett on March 20, 2020, in the 5500 block of East 101st Terrace.

Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department found Willett dead inside a home on that night.

An investigation later found Bradley shot Willett after an argument with a Glock .40-caliber handgun and then left the scene with the gun.

A police dog was used to locate Bradley hiding inside a trailer. Bradley didn't initially have the gun on him, but he later led police to where he had hidden it. He also later admitted to stealing it from Willett.

During Bradley's trial, it was discovered that Willett refused to support Bradley's methamphetamine habit, and that's when a conflict initially began between the pair.

