Kansas City man sentenced for trafficking cocaine, illegally possessing firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 30 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Mitchell B. Byrd, 43, was given his sentence on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, his sentencing is an upward variance from recommended federal sentencing guidelines.

Byrd has an extensive criminal history, which includes two murder convictions and involvement in three separate knife attacks while incarcerated.

Last August, he previously pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

KCPD detectives made a series of controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Byrd in September 2018.

After a third purchase, officers searched a home used by Byrd to sell drugs.

Officers also found a loaded gun, marijuana, crack cocaine and cash.

