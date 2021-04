KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing heroin, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Titus Sanders, 24, was sentenced on Thursday in court. The investigation began after a man overdosed on heroin at a Westwood, Kansas, Walmart.

Authorities used information on the victim's phone to connect Sanders as the source of the heroin purchase.

Sanders will serve five years of parole following the completion of his sentence.

