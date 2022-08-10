Kansas City man sentenced to 12 years in prison in child sex case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 12 years in a Missouri state prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to five felony charges last month related to sexual contact with a child.

Bomani Madu pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory sodomy, endangering the welfare of a child, sexual misconduct involving a child and two counts of child molestation, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker's office.

Madu received 10 years in prison on the statutory sodomy conviction and two years for the other felony counts, amounting to 12 years in prison.

The prosecutor's office said Madu was initially set to have a trial this week, but pleaded guilty after a jury was seated, according to the prosecutor's office.

