Kansas City man sentenced to 18 years for stabbing 18-month-old in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend 18 years behind bars for stabbing an 18-month-old in April 2022.

Anthony N. Beighley-Beck, 25, was sentenced to 13 years for child abuse and five years for child endangerment — he was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action following the incident.

Court documents report Blue Springs police officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on April 18, 2022, to 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway for a motor accident.

Once officers arrived, the “striking vehicle,” described as a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, fled the scene.

The Cobalt was then stopped by another officer before it fled a second time. However, it did not travel far before police observed the front passenger tire was flat and the vehicle was driving on the wheel, per court documents.

Officers engaged in a pursuit as the Cobalt was determined to be a danger to the public.

In an attempt to avoid police, the Cobalt reportedly traveled 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, committed multiple lane violations and ran a red light, according to court documents.

Once the vehicle traveled under the Interstate 70 overpass and turned onto NW Shaw Parkway, the Cobalt came to a stop.

The driver and the passenger, Beighley-Beck, put their hands in the air. Police noted Beighley-Beck had a child in his lap, who was hysterically crying.

When emergency medical services arrived at the scene, a large open wound was located on the child’s abdomen. The 18-month-old was then transported to an area hospital for emergency surgery.

Medical professionals determined the cut was not the result of the motor accident.

When Beighley-Beck was questioned about the laceration, he told officers he had a knife in his hand he intended to use on police. But when he noticed police had their guns drawn, he said he did not want to be shot.

He then stabbed the child and placed the knife, which was one of three he had in the vehicle, between the front passenger seat and the center console, per court documents.

Officers report Beighley-Beck then explained his actions by saying he stabbed the child with the intention of killing him and had been thinking about killing the child for some time because he was convinced his family would abuse the 18-month-old if they won custody.

When officers searched the Cobalt, they located three knives, one of which was covered in blood.

