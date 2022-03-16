Watch
Kansas City man sentenced to 20 years for fatal stabbing

Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:16:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing Daniel Atkinson in November of 2020.

Trever A. Young, 29, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced on Monday.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Gardner Avenue on Nov. 5, 2020. There they found Atkinson, who later died at the hospital.

"A witness provided suspect description and name and his direction on foot," a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said. "Officers took the suspect into custody soon after."

Young had apparent blood on his clothes and a knife that appeared to be bloody when he was found, according to court documents.

