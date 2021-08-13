Kansas City man sentenced to 22 years for killing transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting and killing a transgender woman in 2019, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

Marcus Lewis, 43, was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, second degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting that killed Brooklyn Lindsey , a transgender woman.

His sentences will run concurrently for a total of 22 years in prison, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

According to court documents, Lewis shot 32-year-old Lindsey as the two fought outside a house in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue.

The case was not ruled a hate crime.