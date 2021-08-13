Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas City man sentenced to 22 years for killing transgender woman

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Gavel
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 13:26:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting and killing a transgender woman in 2019, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

Marcus Lewis, 43, was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, second degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting that killed Brooklyn Lindsey, a transgender woman.

His sentences will run concurrently for a total of 22 years in prison, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

According to court documents, Lewis shot 32-year-old Lindsey as the two fought outside a house in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue.

The case was not ruled a hate crime.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources