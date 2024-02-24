Kansas City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of 17-year-old in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old victim in August 2022, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor's Office press release.

Alexis Menjivar, who was 18 years-old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Johan Sarmiento-Peralta.

On Aug. 4, 2022, Sarmiento-Peralta joined friends to watch a soccer match at East 9th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Men outside of the victim's group of friends approached Sarmiento-Peralta about a shirt he was wearing which they believed included a symbol of a rival gang, per court documents. One man fired a fatal shot at Sarmiento-Peralta.

There are charges pending against a co-defendant, according to the press release.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.