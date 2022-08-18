Kansas City man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement.

Ray E. Clevenger, 47, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of forcibly resisting a federal law enforcement officer.

Clevenger injured two U.S. deputy marshals while attempting to flee in a stolen Ford Explorer on Dec. 30, 2020.

He had a state felony arrest warrant when authorities located him at a Quality Inn in Kansas City, Missouri.

When he attempted to leave the hotel in the Explorer, law enforcement approached to apprehend Clevenger.

Authorities described Clevenger’s driving as reckless as he attempted to evade arrest by driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, crashing into police vehicles, one of which struck an on-foot deputy marshall.

Once his vehicle stopped, Clevenger was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, a reportedly stolen semi-automatic handgun along with nearly 69 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

—

