Kansas City man sentenced to over 18 years in prison in $10M meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who admitted to distributing over 436 grams of methamphetamine will spend over 18 years in prison.

Last August, 23-year-old Jesus Banuelos pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of distributing methamphetamine and one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

Banuelos was involved in the sale of meth to a confidential human source on two occasions in April and May 2019.

On the day he was arrested, police found a Glock 9mm handgun in his vehicle. He was on state probation for stealing an AR-15 from a pawn shop.

Banuelos was also ordered to forfeit $23,974, which represents the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.

He admitted to selling 436.19 grams of pure meth at $2,300 per half pound.

Banuelos was sentenced by a federal judge on Tuesday to 18 years and nine months in prison.

—