Kansas City, Missouri, auto repair shop robber sentenced to 10 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison Friday for the robbery of a Kansas City, Missouri, auto repair shop.

Tomorren Garrett, 44, was convicted by a jury of two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the April 10, 2020, armed robbery of a repair shop at 1700 Truman Road.

Garrett brought his car to the shop, along with parts he thought were needed to fix the vehicle, according to a court document.

He gave the shop owners a $350 deposit toward a $700 labor bill.

Just over two weeks later, Garrett went back to the shop to check on his vehicle, according to the court document.

Garrett demanded money from two people at the business and they gave him $410.

He also hit two people in the face with a handgun, the court document states.

Police arrested Garrett at the shop.

—

