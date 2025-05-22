Kansas City, Missouri, bicyclist killed early Wednesday in southern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 68-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man riding a bicycle died early Wednesday after he was struck by a car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the man was riding his bicycle on U.S. 65 Highway north of Branson in Taney County when he was rear-ended by the driver of a 2013 Chrysler 200.

Crews arrived on the scene a short time later and found the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.