Kansas City, Missouri, detectives need public's help to find black Mercedes-Benz involved in fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, detectives are asking for the public's help to find the driver of a black 2001-2007 Mercedes-Benz believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian.

The crash happened just after midnight on Sunday, June 22, on northbound U.S. 71 Highway at East 39th Street.

The victim's car had a mechanical problem and had been hooked onto a tow truck, according to KCMO police.

Police said the pedestrian was standing on the inside shoulder of the highway next to the tow truck when they were struck by a northbound Mercedes-Benz, which did not stop.

The suspect car is a black, four-door 2001-2007 Mercedes-Benz C230.

Police said it will have damage to the front bumper and driver's side of the car.

In addition, the car is missing its driver's side mirror and pieces of its front bumper, per police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the crash scene.

This was the 38th traffic death in 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri, compared to 48 at this time a year ago.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.