Kansas City, Missouri, man among 7 people injured in Dekalb County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was seriously injured and six other people suffered minor to moderate injuries in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Dekalb County.

The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Ensign Trace, crossing U.S. 36 Highway at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in Cameron, Missouri. As the vehicle was crossing the highway, it was struck on the driver's door by a 2012 Chevrolet Impala traveling east on U.S. 36. The both vehicles came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 36, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 30-year-old Kansas City man who was driving the 2012 Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Three male passengers in the vehicle, ages 30, 45 and 50, suffered moderate injuries, and were also transported.

The 19-year-old female driver of the 2009 Impala, of Cameron, Missouri, was moderately injured in the crash, while two passengers in the vehicle suffered minor vehicles. All three occupants were also taken to a local hospital, according to the highway patrol.

MSHP and the Cameron Police Department responded to the crash.