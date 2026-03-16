Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in connection with allegedly firing shots Sunday at Mission police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces an attempted capital murder charge after he allegedly fired shots Sunday morning at a Mission police officer.

Around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, police in Mission were dispatched to the Target store at 6100 Broadmoor St. on a reported burglary in progress .

After arriving and setting up a perimeter, one of the officers spotted a suspect, later identified as William Parker III, 31, loading duffel bags into a car from the back of the store.

As the officer approached, Parker allegedly fired multiple shots in the direction of the officer. The officer was not hit and returned fire, striking Parker.

Parker was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Online jail logs reveal Parker was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.

On Monday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Parker with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, and felony burglary.

Parker remained at the Johnson County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $1 million bond.

His arraignment was set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

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