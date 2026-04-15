Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in February shooting outside funeral

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in connection with a February shooting outside a funeral.

The service was being held for Jerrell Westmoreland, 29, who was shot and killed two weeks prior inside a car.

Anthony Medley, 39, is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of armed criminal action. Both offenses carry up to 15 years in prison each, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Court documents state Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were working security off-duty for a funeral on Feb. 27. The officers, in full uniform, were at a church near Indiana and Bales avenues when they heard gunshots.

Bullets struck two people, four vehicles and the front of the church. An off-duty officer was struck by glass shrapnel from a bullet that hit nearby window.

All injured were expected to survive.

Surveillance video captured a yellow Dodge Charger circling the area before gunshots rang out. The video captured multiple gunshots, with the yellow Charger fleeing at a high rate of speed as the second volley of gunfire was heard.

Witnesses also reported seeing the Charger flee and fire shots toward the church.

The occupant of another vehicle shot back at the suspect in the yellow Charger, according to a court document.

The prosecutor's office said witness descriptions, license plate readers, cellphone data and video surveillance helped identify Medley.

Medley is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center without bond.

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