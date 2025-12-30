Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in shooting near 39th, State Line Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with a shooting last week near 39th and State Line Road, but he is claiming self-defense.

Officers were called around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, to the area, which is just outside the University of Kansas Hospital, on a reported shooting.

It was originally believed the shooting occurred on the Kansas side of State Line Road, but upon arrival, officers learned the shooting occurred in Missouri.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson charged Michael V. Jackson, 29, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Jackson claims he was acting in self-defense.

City cameras show Jackson and another man were on a city bus, without interaction, but as they exited the bus, the man allegedly punched Jackson several times.

The man then ran away, and Jackson reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The victim was shot in the head and was transported to an area hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition, per Johnson's office.

Jackson fled the scene but later turned himself in, saying he tried to shoot the man in the shoulder and left the scene. He also told officers he believes his actions were in self-defense.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.