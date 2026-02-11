Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, man charged with attempted 1st-degree murder in Leawood senior facility shooting

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in Johnson County, Kansas, in a shooting at a Leawood senior living facility.

Darrick Dekovan Miller is charged with attempted first-degree murder; intentional and premeditated.

Leawood police responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Healthcare Resort of Leawood, 5401 W. 143rd St.

Officers learned a verbal confrontation between Miller and another male employee escalated into gunfire.

One employee allegedly fired multiple shots before the other returned fire, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Miller was taken into custody and booked into the Johnson County jail Tuesday morning, where he remained Wednesday.

He is being held on a $750,000 cash or surety bond.

Miller made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

